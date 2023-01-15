MOTD analysis: 'It's a shocking decision' - Micah Richards on Bruno Fernandes goal
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Match of the Day pundits Micah Richards and Ian Wright analyse Bruno Fernandes' controversial goal for Manchester United against Manchester City.
Ex-City defender Micah Richards says the referee's decision not to rule the goal out for offside was "shocking".
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer now.
Available to UK users only.