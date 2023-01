In January, Bhupinder Singh Gill became the first person of Sikh-Punjabi heritage to officiate in a Premier League match, running the line during Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Southampton.

Now, a new generation of Sikh footballers are getting into the game, as Harpz Kaur reports for Football Focus.

