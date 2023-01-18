FA Cup 2023 - Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City: Wilfried Gnonto stars in classy performance
Watch highlights from Leeds United's 5-2 victory over Cardiff City in their FA Cup third round replay as 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto stars in a classy performance scoring twice at Elland Road.
MATCH REPORT: Gnonto and Bamford fire Leeds into round four
WATCH MORE: Leeds star Gnonto scores 'sublime' FA Cup volleyGnonto caps off brilliant team move for Leeds' third
