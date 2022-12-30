'Never' - Newry & Coleraine bosses feel penalty should not have been awarded

Darren Mullen and Oran Kearney both feel the decision to award Newry City a penalty in Tuesday's Irish Premiership game with Coleraine was incorrect.

Newry boss Mullen, who also questioned the free-kick in the lead-up to Coleraine's opener, said he would have been annoyed if it was given against his team.

Coleraine boss Kearney said it was "never a penalty", although it had little impact on the final result as the Bannsiders ran out 2-1 winners.