Manchester City and Netherlands defender Kerstin Casparij tells The Football News Show about the change in culture and training equipment after moving to the Etihad campus in the summer of 2022.

The 22-year-old also calls for more research to be conducted into knee injuries among female footballers as international teammate Vivianne Miedema, and Arsenal and England striker Beth Mead, are doubts for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.