Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin says he is delighted with Sean Moore's development but insists the 17-year-old still has "a lot to learn".

Moore starred in the Reds' 2-1 win over Larne on Monday, his deflected strike levelling the score before Rory Hale's winner.

Monday's result drew the north Belfast side level on points with the Invermen at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Report and highlights of Monday's Irish Premiership action