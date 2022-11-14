Match of the Day analysis: Marcus Rashford shines for Manchester United off bench after being dropped
Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy analyse Marcus Rashford's performance at Wolves, coming off the bench to score Manchester United's winner in a 1-0 victory, after he was dropped for internal disciplinary reasons.
