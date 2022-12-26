Linfield manager David Healy says Glentoran midfielder Bobby Burns tried to buy a free-kick after being challenged by Daniel Finlayson in the second-half of the Boxing Day derby at the Oval.

Finlayson, already on a yellow card, came together with Burns when the midfielder looked to break through on goal as Linfield went on to win 2-1.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott believed it was a foul, and said he agreed with BBC pundits Stephen Craigan and Jim Magilton - who both felt Finlayson was lucky not to be sent off.

