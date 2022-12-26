Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Injured Gabriel Jesus is helping Eddie Nketiah, says Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says injured striker Gabriel Jesus is helping his replacement Eddie Nketiah, who marked his first Premier League start of the season with a goal in the 3-1 victory over West Ham.
