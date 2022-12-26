Everton 1-2 Wolves: Frank Lampard says Toffees 'desperately unlucky' to lose
Frank Lampard says his side's performance deserved more as Rayan Ait-Nouri's dramatic stoppage-time winner saw his Everton side suffer a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-2 Wolves
Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.