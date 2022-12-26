Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham: Marco Silva hails 'great team performance'
Boss Marco Silva praises Fulham's performance in their 3-0 victory against nine-man Crystal Palace, insisting they were the better team before the two red cards were shown to Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham
Watch highlights of all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
