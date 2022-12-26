Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham: 'Frustrated' Patrick Vieira believes Palace 'did nothing to win game'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
A frustrated Patrick Vieira said his Palace side "started to doubt themselves, and did nothing to deserve to win" in their 3-0 loss at home to Fulham.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham
Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Available to UK users only.