Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte was "happy to see an exciting game, but wanted to win" after a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.