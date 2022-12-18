Watch all eight of Kylian Mbappe's goals at the 2022 World Cup, including a hat-trick in the final, as the 23 year-old France forward claims the Golden Boot.

MATCH REPORT: Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties)

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.