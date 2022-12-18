BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand look at the antics of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he made two saves during their World Cup final penalty shootout victory over France.

MATCH REPORT: Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties)

