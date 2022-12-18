World Cup final: Lionel Messi lifts World Cup trophy for Argentina
Watch the moment Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy for Argentina after they beat France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the final in Qatar.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties)
