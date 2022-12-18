Lionel Messi finally achieves his World Cup dream as Argentina won their third crown on penalties following one of the greatest finals in the tournament's history at Lusail Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties)

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.