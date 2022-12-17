Josko Gvardiol opens the scoring for Croatia in the third-place play-off against Morocco after a brilliantly worked free-kick which is played into the area for Ivan Perisic, who flicks the ball to Gvardiol and he dives to head in his first goal of the World Cup.

