World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'young diamond' Julian Alvarez sparkles in semi-final win
Argentina's "young diamond" Julian Alvarez sparkles in their 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia, the Man City striker scored twice and won a penalty to help his country secure a place in Sunday's World Cup final.
