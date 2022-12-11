World Cup 2022: All the drama from England v France in under two minutes

Watch all the drama from England's World Cup quarter-final exit to France in under two minutes, including Aurelien Tchouameni's "brilliant strike", Harry Kane's penalties and Olivier Giroud's match-winning header.

MATCH REPORT: Kane misses penalty as England exit World Cup

