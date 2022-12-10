World Cup 2022: Morocco make history as they reach semi-finals
Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header gives Morocco a 1-0 win over Portugal as they make history and become the first ever African side to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Morocco beat Portugal to make World Cup history
