BBC pundits Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Pablo Zabaleta praise Emiliano Martinez for his "wonderful" shootout performance as Argentina advance to semi-finals after 4-3 victory over the Netherlands on penalties.

MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 pens)

