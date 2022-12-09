World Cup 2022: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez's 'wonderful' shootout performance against Dutch
BBC pundits Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Pablo Zabaleta praise Emiliano Martinez for his "wonderful" shootout performance as Argentina advance to semi-finals after 4-3 victory over the Netherlands on penalties.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 pens)
