Watch BBC pundits Jurgen Klinsmann, Alex Scott and Micah Richards discuss Brazil's 4-2 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Star forward Neymar, who had given Brazil the lead in extra time, did not take a penalty as Brazil missed two of the four spot-kicks they took.

MATCH REPORT: Brazil out of World Cup as Croatia win on penalties

