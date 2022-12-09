World Cup 2022: Louis van Gaal & Memphis Depay respond to Angel di Maria's claim
Louis van Gaal and midfielder Memphis Depay respond to Argentina winger Angel di Maria's claim that the Netherlands boss is the 'worst manager' he has played under, as they prepare to meet in Friday's World Cup quarter-final.
