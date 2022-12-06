World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo replacement Goncalo Ramos runs riot for Portugal
Watch his best moments as 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up for Portugal, runs riot against Switzerland, netting a hat-trick in their 6-1 victory.
MATCH REPORT: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland
