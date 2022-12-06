World Cup 2022: Watch every penalty as Morocco beat Spain in shootout

Watch the whole dramatic shootout as Yassine Bounou saves three penalties as Morocco stun Spain after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Spain 0-0 Morocco - Morocco win 3-0 on penalties

