World Cup 2022: England a better team than France, but Kylian Mbappe's a superstar - Rio Ferdinand
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
BBC pundits Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Ashley Williams look ahead to England's quarter-final with France, believing France should fear England and that Gareth Southgate's side are the better team while France have world-class individuals.
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video.
Available to UK users only.