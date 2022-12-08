Listen to commentary from French broadcaster TF1 as Olivier Giroud becomes France's leading men's scorer and Kylian Mbappe scores twice in their 3-1 last-16 win over Poland at the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals

