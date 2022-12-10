World Cup 2022: Harry Kane misses penalty as England crash out of World Cup with France defeat

Harry Kane scores one penalty but misses another as England go out of the World Cup. Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud give France a 2-1 victory and a place in the semi-finals against Morocco.

MATCH REPORT: Kane misses penalty as England exit World Cup

