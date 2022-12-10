World Cup 2022: England out of World Cup with France defeat
England go out of the World Cup as goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud give France a 2-1 victory and a place in the semi-finals against Morocco.
MATCH REPORT: Kane misses penalty as England exit World Cup
