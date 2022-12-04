World Cup 2022: Jordan Henderson performance outstanding - Gareth Southgate
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jordan Henderson's influence during their 3-0 win against Senegal, saying "his quality of performance was outstanding".
MATCH REPORT: England beat Senegal to set up France quarter-final
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.