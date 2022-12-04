World Cup 2022: England captain Harry Kane says Jude Bellingham 'has no weakness'
England captain Harry Kane says Jude Bellingham "has no weakness" after his stand-out performance during the 3-0 win against Senegal 3-0 at the World Cup.
