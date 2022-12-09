Lionel Messi's World Cup dream lives on after Argentina edge out the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties after a hugely dramatic quarter-final finished 2-2 after extra-time at Lusail Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 pens)

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.