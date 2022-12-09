World Cup 2022: Argentina advance after dramatic quarter-final
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Lionel Messi's World Cup dream lives on after Argentina edge out the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties after a hugely dramatic quarter-final finished 2-2 after extra-time at Lusail Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 pens)
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.