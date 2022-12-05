World Cup 2022: Croatia into last eight after beating Japan on penalties
Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero, saving three penalties in the shootout, as Croatia edged past Japan with a 3-1 victory to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
