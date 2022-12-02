World Cup 2022: Best action as Luis Suarez goes through all the emotions against Ghana
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Twelve years on from their controversial meeting in South Africa, Luis Suarez was once again at the centre of the action as Ghana took on Uruguay at the World Cup.
WATCH MORE: The agony & the ecstasy - emotional Suarez reacts to South Korea winner
WATCH MORE: 10 brilliant goals that defined the 2010 World Cup
MATCH REPORT: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.