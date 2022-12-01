World Cup 2022: Croatia 0-0 Belgium highlights
Belgium are knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage as Croatia progress at their expense with a goalless draw in Qatar, with substitute Romelu Lukaku missing numerous chances in the second half.
MATCH REPORT: Croatia 0-0 Belgium
