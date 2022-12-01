World Cup 2010: Ghana heartbreak against Uruguay after Luis Suarez handball

Ghana lose to Uruguay on penalties at the 2010 World Cup, missing a last-minute spot-kick after Luis Suarez handled the ball on the line to prevent a Ghana goal.

