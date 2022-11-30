World Cup 2022: MOTD pundits on why Lionel Messi was Argentina's 'best player' against Poland
BBC Sport's Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand explain why Lionel Messi was "the best player on the pitch" during Argentina's World Cup victory over Poland.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina top group as Poland through on goal difference
