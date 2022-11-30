There were dramatic scenes as Group C concluded on Wednesday.

At one point Poland and Mexico were only separated by the of yellow cards each team had received, but a late consolation goal for Saudi Arabia in their game with Mexico meant that Poland were celebrating and secured second place in the group on goal difference.

