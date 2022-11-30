World Cup 2022: Australia team sing 'Sweet Caroline' in celebration after last-16 qualification
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch as Australia celebrate in their dressing room after a 1-0 victory against Denmark earned them a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.