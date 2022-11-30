World Cup 2022: Australia team sing 'Sweet Caroline' in celebration after last-16 qualification

Watch as Australia celebrate in their dressing room after a 1-0 victory against Denmark earned them a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16

