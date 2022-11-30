World Cup 2022: Australia's Mathew Leckie and Graham Arnold 'proud' as Socceroos advance
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Australia player Mathew Leckie and manager Graham Arnold are "proud" of their team after 1-0 victory against Denmark at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.