World Cup 2022: Wales progress has been 'misjudged', says Connor Roberts
Defender Connor Roberts believes people have "misjudged" Wales' progress as a football nation after their World Cup exit.
Wales were eliminated after the group stage in Qatar following defeat by England on Tuesday.
Burnley's Roberts says this may have been the tournament where Wales' journey "plateaued".
