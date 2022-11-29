World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham praises England's 'high energy' against Wales
England's Jude Bellingham praises Marcus Rashford for his match-winning performance against Wales and says their "high energy" approach was key.
MATCH REPORT: Rashford double sees England top group as Wales exit
