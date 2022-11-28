World Cup 2022: Marcus Rashford says England don't need booing to know they haven't played well
England's players do not "need fans to boo" them to know they have not played well, says forward Marcus Rashford.
The Three Lions sit top of Group B and remain in a strong position to reach the last 16, largely because of their 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opener.
Friday's lacklustre 0-0 draw against the USA was greeted by loud jeers from fans at the final whistle.
