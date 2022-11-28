South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung heads his side back into the game after netting twice in three minutes to make it 2-2 against Ghana in their Group H match at the World Cup.

FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup: South Korea pull goal back against Ghana - watch live

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.