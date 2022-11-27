World Cup 2022: Thibaut Courtois blunder gifts Abdelhamid Sabiri goal for Morocco against Belgium
Watch the moment Belgium's Thibaut Courtois lets an Abdelhamid Sabiri free-kick evade his grasp to put Morocco 1-0 up in their Group F match at the World Cup.
