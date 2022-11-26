World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi strike gives Argentina the lead over Mexico
Argentina captain Lionel Messi rescues Argentina with a lovely long-range goal and then enjoys an ecstatic communion with the Argentina fans during the crucial match with Mexico at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina v Mexico
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
