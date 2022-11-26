After a quiet first-half Kylian Mbappe turns on the style in the second-half with two goals as France beat Denmark 2-1 to become the first team to progress to the round of 16 at the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Mbappe scores twice as France reach knockout stage

