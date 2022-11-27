World Cup 2022: Keysher Fuller goal fires Costa Rica to victory against Japan
Watch the moment Costa Rica defender Keysher Fuller scores his side's winning goal against Japan in their Group E match against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Fuller goal earns Costa Rica shock win over Japan
