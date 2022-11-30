World Cup 2022: Argentina go through after beating Poland 2-0 despite Lionel Messi penalty miss
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Argentina complete the turnaround from the shock opening World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia by qualifying for the last 16 in impressive style against Poland - who went through on goal difference having finished level on points with Mexico.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina top group as Poland through on goal difference
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.